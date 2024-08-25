Empoli wins 2-1 on the pitch of Roma today 25 August in the second day of the Serie A championship and ruins the special evening of the Giallorossi. The Olimpico, celebrating Dybala’s permanence, witnesses the misstep of De Rossi’s team. Empoli advances with goals from Gyasi and Colombo: the Tuscans rise to 4 points. Roma, still without victories, remains at 1 point.

The match

Roma tries to break through immediately with Pellegrini and Dovbyk. Empoli takes risks at the start but quickly understands that it can create problems for the home team. The Giallorossi give space to the Tuscans on the counterattack and in the 9th minute Fazzini almost hits the target with his first attempt. Immediately after, on a corner, Gyasi comes very close to scoring with a header. The chances for the guests increase. In the 20th minute Svilar parries Fazzini’s shot, Colombo manages to hit the crossbar with a header from two steps away. In the 22nd minute Pezzella signs up for a shot at target: his aim is just off. Roma doesn’t take off despite the attempts at dialogue between Dybala and Soulé. We have to wait until the 42nd minute for a save by Vasquez, alert on Pellegrini’s header. Before the break, a cold shower for the Olimpico. Colombo heads in, Gyasi gets involved: a dry right-footed shot, 0-1 in the 45th minute.

Roma charged headlong at the start of the second half and hit the crossbar twice in the 52nd minute: first Pellegrini’s shot, then Mancini’s header. A double missed goal and, right on time, Empoli doubled their lead. Esposito left, Paredes knocked him down. Penalty, Colombo doesn’t miss and 0-2 at 61′.

Roma has nothing left to lose, De Rossi throws all the offensive players into the fray for the last half hour. Dybala tries to find the joker repeatedly, but his left foot misses the target in the 67th and 70th minutes. Newcomer Le Fee also tries: first attempt imprecise, second blocked by Vasquez. Roma’s pressure bears fruit in the 80th minute with an action entirely signed by substitutes. Baldanzi goes to the bottom and crosses, Shomurodov hits the header: 1-2The striker gets a taste for it and a minute later he almost scores again: an assist from Zalewski and another header, this time Vasquez gets there.

In the end, anything goes. Dybala hits the post in the 94th minuteShomurodov fails to put the ball into the net. On the other side, Svilar saves on Esposito and prevents the Tuscan hat-trick. The miracle of the Giallorossi goalkeeper is of little use, Empoli wins 2-1.