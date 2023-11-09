After three victories for Roma, the first defeat of group G of the Europa League arrives today, November 9th. The Giallorossi lost 2-0 at the Eden Arena in Prague against Slavia, for goals in the second half by Jurecka in the 5th minute and Masopust in the 24th minute. In the other match of the group in Geneva, Servette came back to win 2-1 against Sheriff Tiraspol. The Giallorossi are thus reached at the top of the group by Slavia on 9 points, but with a draw in head-to-head matches the Czechs are ahead on goal difference. Servette is in third place with 4 points, Sheriff is last with just one point.

The match

The hosts started strong and Roma ran a risk already after 5 minutes: Slavia stole the ball from El Shaarawy and crossed from the right, very much towards the goalkeeper. Svilar goes for a tackle but is tackled irregularly by Chytil, suffering a foul. In the 11th minute, the Czechs took action again on the right. Roma’s defense clears and Zafeiris tries from outside but the ball ends up high. The home team goes forward again: ball in the middle from the left, Ndicka heads it very badly, giving the ball back to the opponents in a very dangerous area, Jurecka tries to coordinate the shot on a half turn but an easy conclusion comes out for Svilar.

In the 27th minute, a cross from the right by Zafeiris, Chytil at the edge of the small area has a great flying attack with his right foot and then on a turn kicks with his left: a high ball from an excellent position. The home team continues to play the game, but without worrying the Giallorossi too much. In the 37th minute Provod tries an ambitious shot from the top right of the area which misses the target. In the 44th minute, a yellow card for Paredes, who protests excessively after having already been warned several times.

At the start of the second half, in the 5th minute, the home team broke the deadlock: cross from the left by Provod into the area where Jurecka turns his head, challenging Svilar who reaches to his left to block. Chytil returns to the center and Jurecka again scores from two steps despite Ndicka’s desperate attempt on the line. In the 7th minute the guests’ first shot on goal arrives. Belotti shoots diagonally with his left foot but Mandous saves. In the 17th minute Roma risked scoring the second goal: Chytil practically arrives in front of the goal, but misses badly.

In the 23rd minute Mourinho, in the stands serving his 4th and final round of suspension, plays the Dybala card: Joya comes on in place of Belotti and immediately shows up with a shot from the edge of the area which is rebounded by the opposing defense . In the 29th minute the home team doubled their lead with Masopust, who controls the ball well on the edge of the area and finds the corner with a great diagonal right-footed shot. Roma, perhaps with their mind set on Saturday’s derby, are unable to react and suffer their first European defeat of the season.