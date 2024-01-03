Roma Cremonese live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Italian Cup match

ROME CREMONESE STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 3 January 2024, at 9pm Roma and Cremonese take to the field at the Olympic stadium in Rome, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Italian Cup. Where to see Roma Cremonese live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Italian Cup match between Roma and Cremonese will be visible live on free-to-air TV, free of charge, on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with the various guests and experts. Roma Cremonese kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 3 January 2024. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We've seen where to watch Roma Cremonese on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

ROME (3-5-2):Svilar; Celik, Cristante, Llorente; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Azmoun, Belotti.

CREMONESE (3-5-2):Jungdal; Antov, Ravanelli, Bianchetti; Ghiglione, Collocolo, Castagnetti, Pickel, Sernicola; Vazquez, Okereke.

