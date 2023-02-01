Roma Cremonese live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Coppa Italia match

ROME CREMONESE STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 1 February 2023, at 21 Roma and Cremonese take to the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Roma Cremonese on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Rome and Cremonese will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Roma Cremonese is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 1 February 2023. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Roma Cremonese on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

ROME (3-4-2-1) – Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Bove, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham. Coach Mourinho

CREMONESE (3-5-2) – Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Ghiglione, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meité, Quagliata; Okereke, Ciofani. All. Ballardini

