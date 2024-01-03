Roma beat Cremonese in a comeback 2-1 today 3 January 2023 in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup and qualify for the quarterfinals. The Giallorossi, trailing in the first half due to Tsadjout's goal, reversed the situation in the last quarter of an hour with Lukaku's goal and Dybala's penalty. On 9 January Mourinho's team faces Lazio in the derby which is worth a place in the semi-final.

The match

Roma risks ending up knocked out in a match that appears one-sided from the start, given the different technical caliber between the two teams. Cremonese had to make do from the start and within 8 minutes they received 4 yellow cards: if it's not a record, it's close. The team coached by Mourinho, which focuses on the offensive duo Lukaku-Belotti, presses but does not break through. In the 27th minute the Lombard fort seems destined to collapse: Jungdal rejects Belotti's shot, Pellegrini has the chance for the rebound but hits the crossbar. Cremonese, after a good half hour in the trenches, sticks her head out and strikes. In the 35th minute Zanimacchia missed the target on a free kick, in the 37th minute Tsadjout scores: Ghiglione puts an inviting ball in the center, the attacker pierces Svilar and scores the 1-0 for the guests.

Mourinho changes the face of the team at half-time with a flurry of substitutions. Inside, in particular, Dybala. The Argentine immediately triggers Lukaku who in the 48th minute is closed by Jungdal's providential exit. The goalkeeper is immediately attentive to Cristante. In the 54th minute El Shaarawy tries, his right foot deflected by a defender and the post. The attacker tries again in the 68th minute, his aim is inaccurate. In the 70th minute Paredes also took part in the shot, the shot was deflected at the last minute by the grey-red wall. In the 77th minute the home team's forcing was rewarded. Dybala triggers Azmoun who serves Lukaku, the center forward in front of Jungdal makes no mistake: 1-1.

Roma continues to push and in the 83rd minute turns the match around. Sernicola knocks out Spinazzola, penalty kick: Dybala makes no mistake from the spot, 2-1. Cremonese raises the white flag, Roma wins and flies to the quarterfinals: next week there is the derby.