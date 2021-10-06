Fienga’s was a very particular parable within the world of Italian football. After the experiences, among others, in Wind and Dahlia, contacted and seduced by the president James Pallotta, he joined the company in November 2013 with the role of “strategy and media director”, initially dealing with television rights and communication. Over the years, however, Fienga has assumed an increasingly central role in the Giallorossi events, until he was appointed CEO of the company in 2019. The eight, intense years of work, were the turning points, finding himself managing – with ever increasing responsibility – the most delicate situations of recent years, including the farewell to football and later to Totti’s Rome – with the lacerating fractures with Spalletti and the president Pallotta himself -, the farewell of ds Monchi, the farewell to football De Rossi, with the latter’s refusal to join the management staff of the company but, above all, the progressive disengagement, including economic, of the consortium of US owners, which had Pallotta as the main shareholder and point of reference.

The Friedkin era

–

This, in some way, has also “forced” him to deal directly even with the first team and the transfer market, especially since the president decided to fire the former ds Petrachi. The light at the end of the tunnel seemed to arrive in October 2019, when the first contacts with the Friedkin family began. In that sense, it was also the three-year restructuring plan that Fienga was starting to convince the new US tycoons to embark on the adventure in the world of Italian football. When everything seemed to be turning towards a happy ending, at the beginning of 2020 the Covid pandemic began, which froze – even running the risk of blowing it up – the negotiation between Pallotta and the Friedkin. Then, during the summer, the turning point and the change at the top with the relationship with the new ownership that has been consolidating. It is no coincidence that, in the context of the revolution carried out by the Friedkins, Fienga was confirmed as CEO for another two years, even if a figure of this kind – with a leadership now always present in Trigoria – over time seemed to become superfluous, given the experiences covered up to that point. In short, with a president always in Rome, the time has come for the CEO to have different characteristics, those that Berardi brings as a dowry. It is not excluded, however, that the wealth of knowledge that Fienga has accumulated over the years may soon bring him to the fore for a role in sports politics. Roma, after all, is a sort of super-master in this sense, and the future for him – beyond caring for his own companies – can begin even now.