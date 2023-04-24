A day to remember, beyond the result in Bergamo, for Jose Mourinho. In fact, the Portuguese coach, in the match againstAtalantawill celebrate his 100 benches with Rome. A certainly important milestone for a coach who immediately entered the hearts of the Giallorossi fans. Arriving in the capital on May 4, 2021, Mou managed the difficult task of recreating a special enthusiasm that has been driving the team for two years now. Not only the sold outs at the stadium and the desire for Rome, but also a cup already on the bulletin board in his first year as a coach. From Trabzonspor, his debut with the Giallorossi, to Atalanta, 100 benches and a thousand different emotions. The club’s compliments arrive on social media where the official page writes: “Atalanta-Roma will be match number 100 under the guidance of José Mourinho. Come on Mister, go Rome!“