After the 2-1 trimmed against Helsinki, another victory will be needed for Roma to earn second place in the group. At the moment the Giallorossi are in fact level on points with Ludogorets, but under direct clashes having lost the first leg in Bulgaria. In case of victory next Thursday at the Olimpico, however, the Giallorossi would remove the pass for the playoffs against one of the third of the Champions League. In the event of a draw (and obviously a defeat) the Bulgarians would pass and the Giallorossi would “slip” into the Conference.

LAZIO

The situation in the Lazio group is apparently simple. Sarri’s team only needs a point in Rotterdam against Feyenoord to secure the passage of the round, while with a victory it would almost certainly be first place and the round of 16, by virtue of the better goal difference compared to Sturm Graz (second tied at 8, but with goal difference -1 Sarri, -4 the Austrians). However, everything changes in the event of a defeat: Lazio would in fact climb under the Dutch (who would have a better goal difference) and certainly also behind one between Sturm and Midtjylland (the Austrians just need a draw to overtake the Biancocelesti, while the Danes have a better goal difference and therefore in case of victory and arrival on equal points with Lazio they would end up in front anyway). However, there is a possibility of passing the round despite a knockout: Lazio would go from second position if they lost to Feyenoord with a single goal difference (in the first leg 4-2 biancoceleste) and Midtjylland should not win: the Dutch and Danes would remain behind to Milinkovic and his companions.