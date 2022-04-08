Sigh of relief for Roma and Gianluca Mancini. The player, as soon as he landed in Rome, was immediately subjected to tests that ruled out injuries.

the bulletin

–

The defender only suffered a severe bruise on his right knee. He will miss the match against Salernitana and will try to be there for the return with Bodo, in the Conference League. Meanwhile, tomorrow José Mourinho will hold the usual press conference.