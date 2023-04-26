The last two sales phases will open tomorrow, those reserved for ASR Fan Token holders and the one dedicated to free sale

When the Rome call, the Giallorossi fans answer. For the match valid for the semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen have already been sold more than 45 thousand ticketsbetween Serie A and Cup season ticket holders. The last two sales phases will start tomorrow. The first, scheduled for 12, will be reserved for holders of ASR Fan Tokens. All those who hold at least 5 will be able to access the pre-sale. At 16 the last phase opens, the one dedicated to the free sale. At this juncture, every fan will be able to buy up to a maximum of 4 tickets, per single transaction. The Giallorossi fly towards yet another sold out. For this very important challenge, Mourinho’s team will need all possible support and by now, we know, when the club calls to arms the fans respond “present”.