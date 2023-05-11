The fans await the semi-final between anxiety and superstition. Stadium sold out, gates open at 18.30. More than 2100 Germans in the away sector, of which around 250 are “potentially dangerous”

A different awakening. This was the case for the vast majority of Roma supporters who this morning – but some already during the night – began to deal with anxiety and tension. As it is normal to be a few hours away from a Europa League semi-final. Someone relies on superstition: “I wore the same clothes I had on the day of Roma-Feyenoord”, confessed a fan who spoke early in the morning on one of the Giallorossi radio stations. For others, however, the wait is experienced as a personal, intimate matter, to be kept secret until the kick-off of the match against Bayer Leverkusen. Even for many fans on Twitter, the daily routine only serves to mark the hours until the start of the match: “Wake up, breakfast, take the children to school and station, then coffee, work, lunch, supermarket, dinner … nothing, today I consider all this a useless waste of time that is needed only to get to 9 pm – writes Roberto – Anxiety. Waiting. As Roma”. See also América 2-2 Puebla: The scores of the América players in their draw against Puebla in Liga MX

PUBLIC ORDER — If for the fans the match will start at 21, the operations to ensure safety and public order have already started this morning. Over a thousand agents will be involved in the match between Rome and Bayer Leverkusen, with particular attention to German fans: more than 2,100 “aspirin” supporters are expected in the away sector, of which around 250 are considered potentially dangerous. For now, however, there are no critical issues. A particularly delicate moment will be that of the transfer to the stadium, when most of the fans arriving from Germany will gather in piazzale delle Canestre (in the heart of Villa Borghese) to reach the stadium – escorted to the stadium by the Police – on board the shuttle rankings. The gates of the facility will open at 18.30.

GUESTS — Naturally, the stands of the Olimpico will be sold out. And there will be some special guests. First of all, Alexander Ceferin, expected in the grandstand: the UEFA number one will land in the capital at 3 pm and – about two hours before the match – will reach the Foro Italico stadium. Next to him there will also be the mayor Roberto Gualtieri. Expected then at the Francesco Totti stadium together with several exes such as Rudi Völler (who in this case will support Bayer), Vincent Candela, Medhi Benatia, Sebino Nela and Ricardo Faty. The great return of an exceptional Roma player is also expected: Radja Nainggolan has already announced his presence in the stands. Who knows if, immersing himself in scarves and yellow and red flags, the Ninja will not remember the Champions League semi-final played at home against Liverpool in 2018. On that occasion, Di Francesco’s men brought home a Pyrrhic victory (to land in final was the Reds). Since then, however, everything has changed in Rome. From the players to the coach. And with a cup specialist like Mourinho on the bench, the outcome could be different. See also Totti and Ilary, signs of a thaw for the sake of their children: lawyers working on an agreement

