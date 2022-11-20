Just two weeks have passed since the end of the other important artistic review of Rome Art Week, which has reached its seventh edition and which this year has literally exploded with participants and which has involved 750 artists, more than 140 Roman galleries and more projects and guided tours to discover the infinite Roman artistic resources, and here we are at the second edition of the international modern and contemporary art fair.

Over 140 galleries, including international ones, debates and projects will represent for Rome another 4 days of discussion, contacts and business in a sector that is not yet very organized and represented.

Having recently returned from Artissima and Paratissima in Turin with its other interesting related fairs, I can confirm the quality of the works and galleries present. Boom of visitors there too.

In the Nuvola the ground floor is mainly dedicated to modern art while the first floor is aimed at contemporary art. Such is the enthusiasm of the participants. The very young gallerist Federico Papa of the Tiber Art gallery in Rome hopes a lot in the sale of his exhibited works ranging from Guttuso to Angeli. Same hope for another young scion of a historic gallery in Rome, Lorenzo Lombardi, where buying a work by Schifano is almost a must given his competence and professionalism. The Marchetti gallery in via Margutta exhibits beautiful works by Turcato and Perilli and an extraordinary piece by the artist Gianfranco Notargiacomo. Once again this year the Fidia gallery is open to young people, presenting works by Mirko Leuzzi and Flavio Tiberio Petricca. Many other galleries fascinate for their stands with rare and ingenious works. We are talking about Russo, the Venetian Contini, Mucciaccia and Mucciaccia Contemporary, the Milanese Poleschi, the Tuscan Tornabuoni. Among the foreign ones, Idris in Tel Aviv and the Richard Saltoun Gallery in London.

On the first floor, however, the winner of the last edition, the Basile Contemporary gallery, is once again present, presenting works by Luca Coser, Paolo Grassino and Daniele Galliano. Always present the Varsi gallery among the first in Rome to do a work on very young street artists. Then the Gallerati with the splendid photos of Orlandi, Cricchi and Bertellotti. Still many others and among these: Materia, Magazzino, Ex Elettrofonica, Valentina Bonomo, 1/9 Unosunove, NM Contemporary, Wunderkammern and one of the very rare Roman home galleries, the Andrea Festa Fine Art.

An event, a challenge and a show. And starting to become small collectors is also a good intention since art can certainly make more money than you get by leaving your zero-interest savings in the bank.