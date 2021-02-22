The good performance in recent seasons of the Udinese goalkeeper, Juan Musso, caused Roma to be interested in him to cover the position under the three sticks. This is why the Roman institution has already begun negotiations and offered him a contract greater than the one he has now and for a duration of four seasons.

The performances of the Spanish Pau López did not convince the Romanist leadership and that is why they decided to go out in search of an archer. López’s substitute, Antonio Mirante, is an experienced 37-year-old goalkeeper, so it is necessary for the team to incorporate a new one.

The Argentine goalkeeper has had great performances in Udinese. EFE / EPA / ALESSIO MARINI

Musso, for his part, comes with good consistency at Udinese, so much so that many mention him as one of the best performing goalkeepers in Serie A. The former Racing arrived in mid-2018 after starting his career at La Academia. Just one season in Primera was enough for a European club to notice him. In addition, he is usually one of the archers summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine National Team.

In this 20/21 season he played 21 games, with 28 goals against and six undefeated hurdles in a team that is in the 13th position with 25 points 28 points behind the leader, Inter.

The native of San Nicolás was already wanted by another great Serie A team such as Inter Milan in mid-2020. At that time, Antonio Conte was looking for an alternative for the 36-year-old Slovenian Samir Handanovič but finally it did not materialize the transference. The Argentine is valued at 30 million euros.

His saves in Racing quickly led him to one of the major leagues in Europe. PHOTO: DYN / CARLOS SARRAF.

In the event that the former Racing came to wear the colors of the Italian capital team, he will be a companion of his compatriots Javier Pastore and Federico Fazio as well as world stars such as forward Edin Džeko or the Spaniard who shared a team with Lionel Messi in Barcelona , Pedro.

Roma are in a good moment as they are third in Serie A with 44 points while second place is for Milan with 49 and the leader is Inter with 53. In turn, they have defeated Sporting Braga by 2-0 in the match corresponding to the first leg for the 32nd finals of the UEFA Europa League.

