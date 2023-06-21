Roma denied information about the ban on American owners to negotiate with Safonov

The sports director of the Italian Roma, Tiago Pinto, appreciated the information that the American owners of the team forbade negotiations with the goalkeeper of Krasnodar, Matvey Safonov. This is reported Euro-football.ru.

Pinto denied the media reports. “I have no idea where this information came from,” he said.

On June 19, Championship reported that American billionaire Dan Friedkin, who owns Roma, had placed a ban on the deal due to the political situation. At the same time, the club’s management highly appreciated the game of the Russian football player.

24-year-old Safonov is a graduate of Krasnodar. He played 36 matches for the team in the 2022/2023 season, conceding 52 goals and 11 clean sheets. The goalkeeper’s contract runs until June 2026.