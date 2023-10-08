Roma passed Cagliari without any problems (4-1), found an away success after six months and received confirmation from striker Lukaku (a brace), but lost Dybala to an injury that worries everyone. The hosts didn’t start badly but between the 19th and 20th minute they conceded two goals, first with Aouar (assist from Spinazzola) then with Lukaku (cross from Karsdorp). The second half opens with a splendid personal action by Belotti (who came on in place of Dybala) who scores the 3-0 in the 51st minute: the referee cancels it for offside, but the VAR says that everything is in order. Roma are too much stronger, in the 59th minute Lukaku, served perfectly by Paredes, scores a brace and is increasingly the top scorer for this Roma team. In the 74th minute Prati scores his first (and beautiful) goal in Serie A, this time VAR cancels it for offside. In the 87th minute Cagliari’s flagship goal really arrived, with Nandez converting the penalty for Cristante’s arm in the area.