The Giallorossi win 4-1 thanks to goals from Aouar, Belotti and a brace from the Belgian. But the Argentine keeps everyone in suspense
Roma passed Cagliari without any problems (4-1), found an away success after six months and received confirmation from striker Lukaku (a brace), but lost Dybala to an injury that worries everyone. The hosts didn’t start badly but between the 19th and 20th minute they conceded two goals, first with Aouar (assist from Spinazzola) then with Lukaku (cross from Karsdorp). The second half opens with a splendid personal action by Belotti (who came on in place of Dybala) who scores the 3-0 in the 51st minute: the referee cancels it for offside, but the VAR says that everything is in order. Roma are too much stronger, in the 59th minute Lukaku, served perfectly by Paredes, scores a brace and is increasingly the top scorer for this Roma team. In the 74th minute Prati scores his first (and beautiful) goal in Serie A, this time VAR cancels it for offside. In the 87th minute Cagliari’s flagship goal really arrived, with Nandez converting the penalty for Cristante’s arm in the area.
dybala anxiety
The victory is fundamental for Roma, but the price to pay is very high. In the 36th minute, as we said, Paulo Dybala gets hurt – it seems seriously -: normal clash with Prati and the Argentine collapses to the ground touching his left knee. The pain is strong, the number 21 in tears and Mourinho’s face says more than many words. He goes to the locker room, replaced by Belotti, with shining eyes and a lot of concern. He obviously shared it with the Giallorossi fans.
