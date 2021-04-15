Ajax: The defeat in the first leg ended a spectacular streak of 18 wins in 19 games for the Amsterdam team. Ten Haag’s team overcame the important losses and came to be ahead with Klaasen’s goal, pero Tadic missed the penalty that would have made it 2-0 and the team fell apart. However, Ajax has good numbers away from home and his scoring ability is beyond doubt. In addition, he recovers in goal to Martin Stekelenburg, although he will not be able to count on his captain, Danny Blind.

As to follow: Tadic. He missed a penalty in the first leg. Today you will have the opportunity to redeem yourself.