The victory is the biggest for Roma since 2006, when it achieved the same result against Catania in the local league.

After a disastrous start to the season, Roma moved out of the relegation zone and advanced to 12th place with 4 points from 4 matches.

Five different players scored against a desperate Empoli, the only team in the competition that did not score any goals or achieve any points in the season.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead with a goal from a penalty kick awarded after a handball in the second minute.

Renato Sanchez added the second goal in the eighth minute, after a cross pass from Rasmus Christensen, before Empoli’s Alberto Grassi scored an own goal, making the score 3-0 in the 35th minute.

Empoli did not try to complicate the task for Mourinho’s team, and Dybala scored his second personal goal with a powerful low shot.

Brian Cristante turned the score to 5-0 with a shot from outside the penalty area 11 minutes before the end, and newcomer Romelu Lukaku added another goal with a low shot in his first start since his loan from Chelsea.

Captain Gianluca Mancini completed the series of goals with a header after a backheel pass from Cristante, following a corner kick.

Empoli became the first team in the history of the Italian First Division to lose its first 4 matches without scoring since Mantua in the 1964-1965 season, and Padova in the 1994-1995 season.