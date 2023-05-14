A draw that is of little use. Roma detaches Atalanta but the Champions area remains far away. Bologna lose contact with the platoon chasing eighth place (perhaps) useful for entering Europe. The Roma-2 set up by Mourinho takes refuge in the first half, throws away a golden opportunity with Belotti, then, with some starters on the deck in the second half, reacts but does not sting. Bologna is a lot of dribbling, infinite phrasing, but little substance, even though the returning Arnautovic is up front, who does very little.