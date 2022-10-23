When luxury meets electric, the result is the Rolls-Royce Specter. The British car brand’s first all-electric sedan was unveiled just a few days ago, but someone on the web already imagines the car in a open air variant. Among other things, the fact that the Specter is currently only presented in the standard version does not mean that Rolls-Royce has no plans to launch it in a convertible version in the coming years, especially if the model intends to follow in the footsteps of the Phantom Coupe which in 2008 was on the market in both variants.

While waiting to understand what Rolls-Royce’s real intentions are, Carscoops hypothesized what the Specter could look like in the open. The renderings that have been released depict the electric sedan with a elegant white painted fabric roof, rear-opening doors, frameless windows and rather thin pillars. The lower part of the coupé body is substantially unchanged, as per Rolls-Royce tradition, which essentially always behaves in this way with the design of its convertibles. In terms of sizethe convertible version of the Specter has been imagined with the same proportions as the standard, although it cannot be ruled out that Rolls-Royce may opt for a more extended rear overhang and consequently an even more impressive road presence.

As for the engine aspect, the convertible version of the Specter would confirm a 577 hp electric powertrain of total power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the speech related to the range is different, which would probably be slightly worse than the 520 km of the coupe due to the extra weight of the reclining roof mechanism and the reinforcements of the frame. Everything has yet to be confirmed, but it is reasonable to expect a convertible variant of the Specter: on the other hand, with the final word being put to the production of the Wraith and Dawn models by the end of the year, Rolls-Royce it is leaving a void in the market of the convertibles. And the Specter in the open could fill it.