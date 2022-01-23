Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation all-electric aircraft is the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft, setting three new world records, the company said. check out here the flight video.

The records were recently confirmed by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) – the World Air Sports Federation, which controls and certifies world aeronautical and astronautical records.

The aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 km/h over 3 kilometers, breaking the existing record at 213.04 km/h. In other races at the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft test site, the aircraft reached 532.1 km/h in 15 kilometers – 292.8 km/h faster than the previous record – and broke the time. fastest to climb to 3000 meters for 60 seconds with a time of 202 seconds according to our data.

“Claiming the all-electric world speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce,” said Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce.

“The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has interesting applications for the advanced air mobility market. Following the global focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and support our ambitions to deliver the technological advances society needs to decarbonise air, land and sea transport.” added the executive in a note.

