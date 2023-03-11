‘The Extrovert’, it reads prominently on the door sills of our bright purple test Phantom. You mean it. Yes, the press photos accompanying this test are of a beautiful blue specimen, but if you click our Instagram look, you see what we really drove around with. Even in orange Hummers we have not felt so embarrassed.

Rolls-Royce is currently undergoing a transformation, and it has nothing (yet) to do with electrification, digitization or any other -ation. No, the phenomenon in question is called rejuvenation. More and more people with new money are finding the noble British brand, with the result that they no longer focus only on the tweed types in Goodwood. And that their resident TikTokker apparently put together our demo.

The possibilities are endless

Doesn’t matter: characteristic of cars in this top class is of course that everything is possible. So if you prefer it in mothball beige with a humidor between the front seats and a stylized image of your dachshund incorporated into the dashboard, you can do that. Rolls-Royce admits that little has changed on this updated Phantom Series II – because the clientele simply didn’t want it.

“It’s not about what needs to be changed, but about what needs to be preserved and protected,” says Rolls’ acclaimed prose. There are new wheels (like the beautiful ones in these photos), the headlights see stars and the grille and the Spirit of Ecstasy are illuminated; but not when you are driving.

The luxurious cabin of the Phantom

The interior also benefits from a few refinements, such as leather covers around the indicator, wiper and shift rods. There is even a slightly thicker steering wheel, because the brand found out that Phantom owners are increasingly driving themselves. The word ‘sportier’ is of course out of the question here (and still absolutely not applicable), but a slightly more emphatic sense of connection was apparently desired.

When you dive deeper into the Phantom’s systems, you notice that it is hopelessly behind in the field of semi-autonomous driver assistance. At first we find that strange, given the extensive tech arsenal that parent brand BMW has, but it doesn’t take long for it to dawn on us. Having such gadgets is not a luxury. Not having them, that’s luxury.

You will be served at your beck and call in the Rolls-Royce

No steering interventions or compelling beeps that suggest the car knows better than you. Intrusiveness and know-it-all are completely inappropriate here. Friendly assistance is allowed, so you get simple adaptive cruise control and a subtle vibration warning if you unintentionally threaten to leave your lane. And if you turn it off, it stays off. As long as you own the car, you don’t have to deal with it if you don’t want to. So simple, so thoughtful.

The Phantom’s gadget factor is in other things. We already know them from previous versions, but they continue to surprise: electrically operated doors, tables and footrests, Rolls-Royce’s famous starry sky (composed according to the constellation on a certain day and place, if you wish) with the occasional comet in between, a champagne cooler in place of the ski hatch, the best massage a car seat ever gave you.

The price of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

Even the umbrellas in the doors are in the colors of the interior. The list of extra equipment includes ‘heated and cooled front and rear seats’ – strange, you would think that would be standard on a car with a new price (in the Netherlands) of 606,000 euros. Well, at least it’s not a subscription.

Speaking of prizes: our Phantom, in its soulplaneversion and with chic extras such as Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio (1,300 watts, eighteen speakers), that champagne cooler and the illuminated bonnet ornament, comes to no less than 750,000 euros. After we parked it in the garage, our apartment complex instantly doubled in value.

The Phantom’s target audience

But this is all talk from people for whom this car is not intended. Anyone who cares whether a car costs 700 or 750 grand does not buy a Phantom at all. After all, you can purchase a beautiful Ghost or Bentley Flying Spur for a few tons less, in which you will lack nothing. Those who choose a Phantom are able to strive for the absolute top of what is possible, the best of the best of the very best. The more expensive the better, you could even say.

That is why the experience in this car is still unsurpassed. Opening the vault doors, stepping onto the deep wool carpets, the peace and quiet. You have to experience it to understand it. The push of a button discreetly and barely perceptibly revives the 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12, still with no hybrid assistance, not even start/stop – that would only detract from the sheer quality of your journey’s progression.

How does the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II drive?

Effortless, silky smooth and, if desired, very smoothly, barely three tons of Phantom flow from its place. The undercarriage, as cliché as that may sound, is nothing short of cloud-worthy: we sought out the nastiest thresholds in the area and barely felt them. Accelerating is a smooth process and braking is like stepping on a newborn chick.

There is no sharpness anywhere – not because Rolls is incapable of it, but because it would be misplaced. Thicker handlebars or not, there is still a feeling of a mile-long distance between you and the four wheels (yes, the rear axle rotates slightly), which causes some tensing muscles in fast motorway bends on wet roads – since you have no idea what the car is doing exactly.

But then you already assume that a Phantom driver will ever make pace. And he doesn’t, because he’s in no hurry. People will wait. At a more appropriate pace, the Phantom Series II is surprisingly easy going.

The body is tapered, so you don’t have to worry about swinging out the stern during tight parking maneuvers. Clear camera images also help with that, of course. Thanks to the rear-wheel steering, you can navigate the smallest streets whistling, wondering why not everyone drives a Phantom.

Disadvantages of the Rolls-Royce Phantom

Downsides? Well, even with venerable driving, 15.0 l/100 km is an achievement. It is so quiet in the car that the wipers are relatively audible. When you get out in the back you have to hoist yourself up as the electrically assisted suicide door seems to wonder what you want from it. And the front passenger’s center armrest heating can be felt on the driver’s side. Yes, life is tough.

If there’s one car that can afford not to join the innovation craze, with inventions that ignore people instead of putting them at the center, it’s the Phantom. Calm and stately, it strides forward, unimpeded in its mission to deliver the sweetest automotive experience ever. We appreciate this noble tenacity and make him very happy. Purple or not.

Specifications of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II (2023)

Engine

6,749 cc

V12 biturbo

571 hp @ 5,000 rpm

900 Nm @ 1,750 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.7 l/100km

358 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

5,762×2,018x

1,646 mm (lxwxh)

3,552mm (wheelbase)

2,655 kilograms

100 l (petrol)

548 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 606,516 (NL)

na (B)