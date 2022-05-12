Out of habit we often call it ‘the new Rolls-Royce Phantom’, but actually the current generation has been around since 2017. Time for a small facelift of the opulent sedan. Rolls-Royce calls the refreshed version the Phantom Series II and the sedan reflects what the brand calls ‘the new expression’. The headlights get a daytime running light strip at the top and a hint of starry sky at the bottom.

There are two types of rims to order. The first are more modern hoops with cut triangles. The second version is closed retro rims, which are often referred to as manhole covers. Always choose that one, of course. Inside, little has changed, except that the handlebars have been made slightly thicker. Parent company BMW is crazy about thick handlebars, we know that by now.

No Black Badge, but black details

The sportier Black Badge versions of the Ghost and Cullinan can be recognized by the black exterior details. There will be no Black Badge version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but you can now order a grille with dark chrome, black hood reins and black window frames.

The price of the Rolls-Royce Phantom facelift

The Rolls-Royce Phantom’s facelift has been deliberately understated, as customers apparently urged the brand not to change too much. “It’s not about what should be changed, but in fact what should be preserved and protected,” says a Rolls copywriter from the top hat. Curious what all this beauty costs? In the Netherlands, take into account prices above 550,000 euros for the normal Phantom and at least 650,000 euros for the long-wheelbase version.

“Phantom occupies an unrivaled position at the top of the luxury world. As our flagship product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II we have preserved and carefully protected everything our customers love when it comes to this exquisite and luxurious item; subtle, but meaningful improvements reflect their changing tastes and requirements,” said Rolls-Royce.