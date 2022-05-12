Rolls-Royce has updated its sedan Phantomwith a series of small but significant changes aimed at keeping it competitive against its main rivals: Maybach and Bentley. The BMW group thus responds to the efforts of the Mercedes and Volkswagen groups, in an extreme luxury sector that is increasingly a German question.

Major changes include a slightly reworked front grille, which also features a larger badge. With new finishes and a different light signature, the design now recalls the smaller Rolls-Royce Ghost. There is also a new set of stainless steel wheels, with triangular details; in addition, disc variants in the style of the 20s are also available. In response to Phantom customers who previously requested a darker tone of the grille surround and windshield, Rolls-Royce is now making these changes available as an option.

Inside, a steering wheel of different thickness has been inserted, but beyond this there are no substantial differences compared to the past. Instead, you can enjoy a new color scheme, the Phantom Platino, with interiors in white and silver, and with a fabric derived from bamboo for the rear row of seats. Renewed Phantom Includes “Rolls-Royce Connected” Debutthat is a new interface for navigation and for the health of the car, with advantages for those who are part of the exclusive club of the brand.

Rolls-Royce Phantom will continue to be sold with the same engine 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 which it has used since 2017, so no changes to performance or consumption are to be reported. Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “We are deeply aware of our customers’ esteem and love for the Phantom model. They felt that it could not be improved any more than it already was; but while respecting this point of view, we believe that it is always possible, indeed necessary, to always go further in our search for absolute perfection. The changes we have made to the new Phantom Series II have all been meticulously studied. As Sir Henry Royce himself said, small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing“.