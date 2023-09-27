Dedicated to those who are not satisfied with a simple Rolls-Royce Phantom, but want to bring something unique, exclusive and above all unrepeatable into their garage. For this group of never satisfied motorists, the British company has pulled the Phantom “Inspired by Cinque Terre” out of the hat, an example closely linked to the winemaking heritage of the Ligurian Riviera.

A real colour

The idea of ​​the brand’s “creatives” was to celebrate the vineyards of the area through various details placed here and there. The first glance obviously falls on the color of the bodywork, christened “Ligurian Blue” for the occasion and enriched by a double line applied by hand in navy blue and jasmine, complete with a bunch of grapes. The interior combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents, and is decorated with grape embroidery on the rear doors.

The bunches of grapes

Each piece is made up of 9,215 stitches made using two different techniques. The grapes are embroidered in satin stitch, with the threads carefully aligned according to the angle at which the light hits the surface, to give each individual grape a realistic tone and lustrous quality. For the grape leaf, the Bespoke Collective instead used a flatter tatami stitch, which improves the tactile qualities of the embroidery. The grapes also return in the intricate inlay on both picnic tables, which are made of stainless steel and gold plating. The surfaces were initially painted in Milori Blue with a light gloss, while the inlays were then precisely applied by hand and sealed with a clear varnish. Finally the surface was meticulously hand sanded and polished to produce a smooth, seamless finish.

A sky full of stars

Instead, just look up to be enveloped by the Starlight sky, enriched by a map of Italy embroidered with 14,338 individual stitches. Five bright stars positioned precisely by hand on the edge of the coast represent the villages of the Cinque Terre: the centuries-old fishing villages of Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore, internationally famous for their steep terraced vineyards overlooking the Mediterranean . The last of the decorations is found inside the storage compartment, which contains silver engravings depicting the five villages.

Don’t ask the price…

How much does all this cost? At the moment it is not known, but if the “basic” version starts at a price of 520,000 euros, it is not difficult to imagine how much a unique example like the “Inspired by Cinque Terre” could reach.