A shock must have come to Goodwood, home of the English company: their best-selling Rolls-Royce has just been transformed by an Italian company, Biemme Special Cars, into one of the most luxurious hearses in the world. All maintaining the characteristic rear-hinged doors and luxurious cabin of the sedan, but obviously adding a huge space for the coffin. Let’s say the name of the car (Ghost) is not exactly the most suitable for a car of this kind but, superstitions and fears aside, for 350 thousand euros a funeral home can offer an incredible service. In the true sense of the word because the car strives to have a rather elegant design, almost identical to that of the production Ghost (the nastiest ones are already saying that it has improved…) given that the entire nose and part of the bodywork is identical. Besides that, the car features an upward-sloping roof panel painted in the same color as the hood, huge side windows with a shiny frame and a very long wheelbase. Biemme explains that he expanded the body of the Ghost using a tubular structure covered with steel panels. Niceties.

The cabin looks like the stock Ghost, with wood trim, leather trim and a 1,300-watt stereo (but what’s a hearse doing with that?). There is also a minibar, Starlight roof lining, Internet connectivity and LED interior lighting, while the rear doors can be darkened with curtains. All useless things, obviously, just as the mighty 563 horsepower 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 that lives under the hood is useless here. Unless someone thinks they can escape the ghosts this way.