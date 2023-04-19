Imagine the scene: two distinguished gentlemen – Charles Rolls and Henry Royce – who meet on the morning of May 4, 1904, and while the rest of the planet is having breakfast decide to build “the best car in the world”. It happened in a precise place, at the Midland Hotel, in the center of Manchester, a city that for a long time meant a lot to Rolls-Royce.

Homage to Manchester

Yet a model in his honor had not yet been made. Possible? An almost unforgivable gap that today is filled with the Manchester Ghost. “Very special embodiment of artistry and skill – explains Boris Weletzky, Regional Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars – Our skilled craftsmen, designers and engineers have created a truly extraordinary car, capturing the history of the city.” The history of the city tells many things, but one of its most significant and curious emblems is represented from the bee: For over 150 years this hardworking insect has symbolized the Mancunian ethos and painted Manchester as a hive of activity. That is why there is a small bee on both the C-pillar of the car and the front and rear seat inserts. In turquoise on the outside of the car and in the typical colors of the bee, yellow and black, on the inside.

History is celebrated

“Manchester has always been part of the history of Rolls-Royce – says the designer Ieuan Hatherall – I wanted to create a contemporary yet elegant replica of the Ghost, honoring the significance this city has to the brand and celebrating the achievements of its inhabitants, while also incorporating Manchester’s melange of modern and traditional architecture”.

The characteristics of the car

The shade chosen for the bodywork is the light gray metallicwhich goes well with the ice interior with black and turquoise inserts, a color which is also found in other details of the car. Illuminated entrances also celebrate Manchester’s reputation as a pioneer in technology. In fact, the abbreviated name of the city, MCR, is impressed inside the doors. It is a tribute to “The Manchester Baby”the world’s first electronic digital computer, made at the University of Manchester on 21 June 1948.

No changes regarding instead size and engine. So the 5,546 mm in length and 2,148 in width remain, and the same powerful 6.7-litre V12 with 570 HP capable of burning the shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds remains. For the price, however, we have to imagine something more than the normal Ghost, which in the list starts at 325,000 euros.

Living in memory

“The moment we decided to design a car for celebrate Manchesterwe wanted to create something that recalled the history of the city and the place it has become today – concludes Jon Crossley, director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester – It has been fantastic to work with the Home of Rolls-Royce team to turn our vision into reality.”