An authentic jewel of his wheels that belonged to one of the legends of rock and roll: it is one Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow of 1974 belonged to Freddie Mercury, leader of Queen. This prestigious car will be auctioned at the next RM Sotheby’s event to be held in London. The rock star bought it in 1979 and owned it until 1991, the year of her death. The Silver Shadow, which belonged to the singer of the world-renowned group, is finished in Silver Calice, with a blue interior and is powered by a 6.75-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 192 hp.

Freddi Mercury never earned a driving license but this Rolls-Royce was still his everyday car, with his personal driver who drove him around on every occasion. Purchased by Mercury’s company, Goose Productions Ltd, in 1979, this special Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is full of meaning, with the maintenance booklet bearing the name of Mary Austin, the singer’s former partner, who assisted him with some repairs. A letter from Jim Beach, Queen’s longtime manager, confirms the car was Mercury’s. He also confirms that after her death, the car was used by the rock star’s sister, Kashmira Cook, until she bought it from her estate in 2003.

The Silver Shadow remained in his possession until 2013 when the current owner bought it at auction. The current owner seems to have kept it almost like an heirloom leaving it safely in a warehouse for a long time. It is therefore possible that the car needs some checks and a thorough service before arriving on the road. Offered unreservedly by RM Sotheby’s on November 5th, all proceeds from the sale of this 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow will go to the Superhumans Center, a charity set up to provide aid in Ukraine.

Photo: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s