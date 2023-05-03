A little over a year after the closing of the orders, Rolls-Royce definitively puts an end to the production of the Dawn. It was March of last year when the British brand announced it was putting a stone on the order book for its convertible, and now it does the same in terms of assembly: the last Dawn left the Goodwood factory just in these days, so the adventure on the model market after seven years.

A year later

Recall that in March of last year Rolls-Royce closed orders not only for its V12-engined drop-top, but also for its coupé version, the Wraith: both models will be replaced in the range indirectly by the electric Spectre, which will join the Ghost, the Phantom and the Cullinan, which in fact will be the last three Rolls-Royce models still on sale in the thermal version. Staying for a moment on the Specterdeliveries will start in the fourth quarter of this year, with the car currently entering the final stages of development and testing.

From the past to the present

“In reviving the Dawn nameplate, Rolls-Royce has reinvigorated something far more than an automobile – said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars – Like the glamorous convertible it was inspired by, the new Dawn has come to characterize a modern expression of the ‘dolce vita’, a way of life that embraces the beauty and richness of life. We’re talking about a model that truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this car is a testament to the modern art of living, evoking the spirit of the ‘dolce vita’ in every detail.”

A successful drop-top

Recall that the Dawn and the Wraith accounted for 10% of the more than 6,000 deliveries made by Rolls-Royce throughout last year: to make a comparison with other models, in the same period of time the Cullinan accounted for almost half of the brand’s total registrations, followed by the Ghost with 30% and by the Phantom with 10%. “As production on Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in our history – concluded Müller-Ötvös – This beautiful car perfectly embodies the contemporary luxury, while celebrating the founding principles and heritage of the brand”.