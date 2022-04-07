The number of storms is increasing, there is a lot of misery in the world and the price of beer and chips is going up. The world is coming to an end soon, there is no other way. So you better make sure you face the end of society comfortably. If the time comes, travel to Odelzhausen in Germany and try to exchange cans of food and cigarettes for this Rolls-Royce Cullinan of Delta4x4.

Delta4x4 is a German off-road specialist. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan above officially only exists as a computer image, but they have every intention of producing and selling the parts. For a total of 150,000 euros they will convert your Cullinan into the expedition vehicle as you see it above. If there is still enough poo in the pumps, then it sounds like a great means of transport for the end of the world.

The modifications of Delta4x4 on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan of Delta4x4 is a bit higher on its wheels, gets wider wheel arches and rough rims with off-road tires. On the nose they put a bullbar with thick PIAA appearances. The belly is provided with extra protection against protruding stones. On the roof there will be a rack with a roof tent and extra space for things like an extra jerry can. We really only miss the spare wheel on the back.

We are curious to see who is crazy (or sensible) enough to send their Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Delta4x4. Or would you rather have your luxury SUV converted into an Arctic Truck?