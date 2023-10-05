Torsten Müller-Ötvös prepares for say hello to Rolls-Royce. The announcement came directly from the British car manufacturer: on November 30th the current CEO will retire and leave his position in the hands of Chris starting the following day Brownridge, current CEO of BMW UK. A change in leadership that promises to be epochal: in fact, it is not just any CEO who is leaving, but… the longest-lived one since the time of Claude Johnson, who introduced Charles Rolls to Henry Royce.

Business transformation

During his 14-year tenure at the helm of Rolls-Royce the company saw a true transformation from a flagship automotive manufacturer to a truly luxury car manufacturer. Numbers in hand, the brand’s sales under his command are increased six times. But not only that: Müller-Ötvös has also put his signature on the future of Rolls-Royce, given that under his leadership the first 100% electric car in 120 years of company history.

Greetings from Müller-Ötvös

“Driving Rolls-Royce for almost 14 years was the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life – declared Müller-Ötvös himself – Growing the company and its world-class people to the position it is in today, at the pinnacle of the luxury industry, has been an extraordinary adventure. I am proud of the role that I and my exceptional team have played in contributing significantly to the UK economy and the global recognition of Britain’s ability to build best luxury products in the world“.

Here comes Brownridge

“I am fortunate to succeed Torsten as CEO. Thanks to his vision and ambition for the brand over 14 years, Rolls-Royce is today in one exceptionally strong position and full of confidence for the future – added Brownridge, ready to inherit the scepter from Müller-Ötvös – I am absolutely delighted to be part of Rolls‑Royce history and can’t wait to seize it the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for all of us.”