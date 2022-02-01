Rolls-Royce prepares for the transition, with a path that will see the British brand become an all-electric model brand from 2030. To do so, the British carmaker will have to offer an EV version of every car currently in its line-up, as well as recently confirmed by the CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. The number one of Rolls-Royce underlined how this process of transforming the range is a priority to ensure the goal of being full electric by 2030, implicitly stating that the second generation of Ghost will therefore be the last Rolls-Royce with combustion engine in history after 117 years. .

During the interview given to AutocarMüller-Ötvös wanted to highlight how the UK government’s ban on the sale of new ICE cars by 2030 is an incentive rather than a constraint: “We are not only driven by the law: we are also driven by our rather young clientele globally, with many more people actively asking for an electrified Rolls-Royce.” In fact, in recent years the average age of owners of a British brand car has dropped to 43, with many of them already owning other EVs: “Many of our customers already own an electric car, be it a Tesla, a BMW or some other model ”. Hence the opportunity to exploit this trend to facilitate the transition that will see the entire range electrified, starting with the Specter which is currently undergoing an intense test program.

The transition will still be a challenge for Rolls-Royce, with Müller-Ötvös himself explaining how electrification Sara “A huge task for a relatively small company”but the investment required won’t automatically translate into more expensive cars. “We do not evaluate our choices based on costs but in relation to the trends in the segment and the offer that we can give to our customers. In this sense, the Specter will arrive in 2023, shortly after the exit of the Wraith. Its price will be based not so much on the technology it will offer as on the segment in which it will be positioned. It will offer unique sensations, starting with the silence of the march. “