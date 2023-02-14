No multi-technological approach or trust in heat engines in view of the future, Rolls-Royce has no doubts about how to structure its range in the coming years. The electric will be the one, only and undisputed protagonist in the future of the British brand: Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce has in fact announced that all the new models produced by the company will be powered only with electric motor. A process of total electrification of the range, therefore, which already began last year with the debut of the brand’s first full electric, the Spectre.

“The Specter is pure electric, as will all future Rolls-Royces, while retaining what this marque stands for. It will have to be the most dynamic Rolls-Royce ever. And so it will be – commented the number one of the brand to the microphones of Car Magazine – Electricity is the future, it will happen that we will have to marry him. I also think it fits the brand perfectly. We have no problem with the end of the roar of internal combustion engines.”. There is therefore no doubt in the plans of the CEO of Rolls-Royce: electric technology will be the absolute protagonist in the future of the brand, the road has already been outlined. In Müller-Ötvös’ opinion, this strategic choice was dictated by customer demand, many of which already own electric vehicles of other brands: the Rolls-Royce administrator has not yet decided on which future electric models the company, but to date we know an EV variant of the Cullinan it should be on the table.

One of the biggest obstacles holding back the spread of electric cars globally is that of autonomy not very extensive, at least if compared to those guaranteed by traditional food. But even from this point of view, the CEO of Rolls-Royce sees no problems, since, according to him, the majority of owners of the British brand’s cars live in urban centers and use them for short journeys. “If you’re not allowed into city centers in a Rolls-Royce, then game is over. We must continue to design and build the cars our customers want.”concluded Müller-Ötvös.