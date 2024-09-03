Chihuahua.- A man was injured when the truck he was driving overturned on the short route to Chihuahua. The cause of the accident was apparently that the driver skidded because the road was wet from the recent rains and ended up on a slope more than 80 meters from the asphalt.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at kilometer 128+800, near the Palomas-Parral junction, where road users reported the overturning of a pickup truck.

When emergency services and National Guard personnel arrived, they found a completely destroyed white pickup truck more than 80 meters from the asphalt.

Rescuers located the driver, who had severe injuries to various parts of his body and had to be immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The truck is a Mitsubishi brand owned by the company ECN Automotion, which was left totally damaged.