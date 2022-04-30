Sinaloa.- The night of this Friday passed quietly, when the siren was heard indicating that the ambulance was heading towards a nearby accident.

It was about one red Cherokee line truck, which had overturned at the height of the well-known El Polvorín curvewhere the vehicle suffered a terrible setback.

People say that the driver was traveling from the magical town of Mocorito to Guamúchilwhere at the aforementioned point, he lost control of the steering wheel and went off the road, causing a subsequent rollover that caused heavy material damage.

Apparently, No one was injured, except for the driver of the vehicle.who suffered minor injuries, so the intervention of Red Cross paramedics was not necessary.

However, he was detained by elements of Salvador Alvarado’s Public Security and Municipal Traffic, since it is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Elements of Firefighters, SPyTM and Red Cross personnel attended the scene, who helped according to their correspondence.