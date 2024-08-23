Ciudad Juarez.- A crash with rollover occurred tonight on Francisco Villarreal Torres Avenue.

The accident occurred when a Honda Accord left Tres Torres Street and upon entering Villarreal Torres hit a Toyota Yaris driven by a 60-year-old woman.

Due to the impact, the driver lost control and ended up overturned, resulting in some injuries.

Red Cross paramedics attended the scene to give first aid to the injured driver.

Since both have accident insurance, these companies will be responsible for covering the damages, said a traffic officer who attended the crash.