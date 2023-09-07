“Why have we taken 18 years to release a record? Well, because we are very lazy”, said the Rolling Stones at a massive event in London to present the video clip for ‘Angry’, the first song from the album that will be released on October 20. “We were on the road for a long time, touring the world, but one day we said: ‘Let’s set a deadline. We do it at Christmas and finish it on Valentine’s Day. And that’s how it was: we made 23 songs, that is, material for two albums, and we finished mixing 12 in February,” Mick Jagger responded to Jimmy Fallon.

The setting was the hackney empire theater that, according to media such as El Mundo, he was surrounded from the first hour in the morning by hundreds of fans who came to see the ‘satanic majesties’. Until a day before, it was announced as an interview by the famous host of ‘The Tonight Show’, but finally it was an event led by the four of them, which included questions from the fans and served to talk about what it has been like to record an album without charlie watts.

“Everything is different since he left. It’s number four. Of course we miss him. But thanks to him we have Steve Jordan, who was recommended by Charlie and is a friend of all. I even played with him. It would have been harder without his blessing,” Keith responded to Fallon. Jagger added that the album will have two songs by Watts: “He came to record two songs with us in 2019. We miss him terribly.”

The video clip ‘Angry’ stars actress Sydney Sweeney (from Euphoria). She appears in a convertible car as she cruises the streets with Rolling Stones ads and videos of their more than six decades together.”This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my career, I loved the song As soon as I heard it, it’s still playing in my head,” Sweeney said from the front row of the theater.

The singers make a brief approach to what is their last great album. Photo: AFP

On the validity of the band, Jagger commented: “The secret of a long marriage is to laugh a lot and talk little.” Ronnie Wood He added: “At our age, it’s good that everything is in motion.” The voice of ‘Satisfaccion’ took him at his word and invited him to dance.

The best album in decades

About the release of the album’Hackney Diamonds‘, the Stones have already received criticism from The Times, which maintains that it’s the best record of the band in four decades. “I don’t want to be conceited, but we wouldn’t have put out a new album by now if it wasn’t good enough. We are quite satisfied. We’re not stubborn about it, but we hope you like it,” Jagger said.

They announced that there is a song with bassist Bill Wyman, “so, there are the original Rolling Stones”. The song would be performed by Keith Richards. And, although they did not confirm the participation of Stevie Wonder, they said they have “good riffs, gospel songs” and Lady Gaga. “She sang in a very sweet voice on ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven.’”

In the middle of the launch, Fallon asked them about their first lecture. “It was in a pub on Denmark street, with just two journalists, so we gave them the record, bought them a beer and left. There were no photos!”

