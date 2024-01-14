Lenin Tamayo left Peru high. The artist was recognized by the magazine Rolling Stone for the ability it has to merge Asian culture with Peruvian culture. The son ofYolanda Pinareswho is also dedicated to this field, has been achieving success and renewing the music of our country.

What happened to Lenin Tamayo?

The renowned Rolling Stone magazine highlighted the Peruvian Lenin Tamayo as a 'visionary artist'.

“We've been waiting for a visionary pop star like LENIN of Peru. Since her debut in 2019, she has woven the theatricality of K-pop with ancestral poetry and the teachings of the Quechua indigenous people. Last summer, the lead voice of Q'pop unleashed her soaring EP AMARU I, packed with caressing singles 'Kutimuni' and 'Amarullaqta,' and cinematic, intricately choreographed videos that herald her idol destiny.”mentions Rolling Stone.

What did Lenin Tamayo say?

After being notified with the recognition as a visionary artist, the young man used his TikTok account to say: “With great excitement we have just been published in one of the most important music magazines”.

Later, he detailed: “A year ago, on December 7, we recorded 'Intiraymi', a song that was a turning point in my career for me because in it I was able to understand what it means to be from an Andean country in our society with implications as deep as they are complex.. The result of this is 'Amaru', a concept album with which I try to summarize my entire history, my love for my music and my culture,” he said.

“For me it is very significant to have appeared on this great list of 19 artists from Latin America as a promise of music in these times. Everything that is being given, I did not choose, it was the life that I had to live. I just decided to embrace her with love and freedom,” she concluded.

