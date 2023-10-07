La Strada’s rolling one-room apartment is almost seven meters long. For the proud price of 101,000 euros, the resident does not have to forego comfort. The Mercedes Sprinter proves to be a suitable technology base.

Oops, here I come: The La Strada appears confident, and with all-wheel drive it does this even off-road. Image: Michael Kirchberger

AConverted panel vans are a hit on the motorhome market. More than half of all newly registered vehicles, and that was almost 66,700 vehicles last season, use the four walls of the base vehicle as a living space, equipped in a variety of ways, with a high or folding roof, transverse or longitudinal beds in the rear.

Among the numerous brands that provide the rolling vehicle, Mercedes-Benz is enjoying increasing popularity with the Sprinter. La Strada, a motorhome manufacturer from Wetterau in Hesse, has added the long-wheelbase Sprinter to its range for this season and is turning it into the Regent EB with single beds in the rear. It is a solid and comfortable holiday base, but is not aimed at bargain hunters. With a base price of just over 101,000 euros, it clearly belongs in the premium panel van segment.