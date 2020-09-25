Something unusual has happened in the Vatican: a cardinal has resigned. The reasons are unclear – but the press already praises Pope Francis’ hard hand.

Rome – It’s an extremely unusual step: Cardinal Angelo Becciu is from his office as Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Saints and Beatifications resigned. He also waives his rights as a cardinal.

The press office of the Vatican announced on Thursday. No reason was given for the 72-year-old Italian’s withdrawal. Italian media linked the move to one Scandal about an investment by the Vatican in a luxury property in central London. The message only said Pope Francis I accepted the resignation on Thursday.

Pope Francis accepts cardinal’s resignation – background guesswork

Such a Cardinal resignation is a very rare thing. At first it was not entirely clear whether Becciu would at least keep the title, if not the rights. As a rule, according to experts, discharge from this status is not planned within the church. When asked about his withdrawal, the former church diplomat of the Italian news agency Adnkronos said only: “I prefer to remain silent.”

In a previous position at the State Secretariat, the central bureaucracy of the Vatican, Becciu oversaw the controversial real estate business. The Vatican prosecutors have been investigating it for some time. In June, investigators arrested Gianluigi Torzi, a London-based Italian financier. He was reportedly acting as the go-between when the Vatican attempted to gain full control of the property. Torzi, who denies any wrongdoing, has been charged with extortion, embezzlement, serious fraud and money laundering. He was released on bail a few days later.

Pope in focus after Becciu’s resignation: press praises “hard hand”

In the Italian press the incident made waves. So the newspaper compared La Repubblica the events of the “Soviet era”, “where the actions and intrigues in the struggle for power ended with rolling heads, with no explanation or only brief communications that left room for any speculation”. The Role of the Pope but sees the paper positively: Francis shows “a hard hand against the corrupt and corruptible”.

In Germany, however, Francis was most recently criticized – the reason was an instruction for Germany. Predecessor Benedikt was also not above all criticism, but recently celebrated a record. (dpa / fn)