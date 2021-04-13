ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

An association fulfills the last wish in life for seriously ill people. Including the 50-year-old Formula 1 fan Jürgen. He wants to “inhale the air of motorsport” again.

Spielberg / Wels (Austria) – Jürgen is 50 years old and an enthusiastic Formula 1 and Ferrari fan. Therefore, it quickly became clear to his sister which last wish the “Rolling Angels” should fulfill: “For once, feel like a Formula 1 world champion and inhale the air of motorsport”. Therefore, the Austrian from the Leoben district (Styria), who suffers from an end-stage brain tumor, is also going to the Spielberg racetrack. “Once a lot of Ferraris* to see those whizzing past him. See everything that goes on behind the scenes of a race, ”reports the“ Rolling Angels ”team.

Due to the diagnosis, the charity had to act quickly and managed to set up a real experience event for the 50-year-old within just three days – which was certainly entirely to his taste. In keeping with style, he is given a red blanket and pillows with a Ferrari emblem as well as his own television on which he can diligently watch Formula 1 while driving. In the company of his loved ones, Jürgen is finally bid farewell to great applause – and escorted by two Ferraris to Spielberg to the ring. There are great hours waiting there – at the end of which it says: “Today we saw what a fighter you are and we wish you all the best for your next round. Stay a Formula 1 world champion! ” You can read more about the incredibly beautiful action that Formula 1 fan Jürgen made one last wish at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA