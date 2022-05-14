Genoa – Via Garibaldi is the street of the worlds. Here you can meet French, Germans, Spaniards, Americans, Japanese, Italians, all captured by the magnificence of the Rolli palaces. Strada Nuova, in the days of the Rolli Days, also scheduled today and tomorrow with forty historical sites open, becomes the metaphor of what culture represents in depth: a bridge that unites diversity and capable, as if it had the super power to travel in the time, to make the present meet the past.

