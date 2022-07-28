In the case of PlayStation, you will have to be a PS Plus subscriber to access the promotion.

We have already told you about Rollerdrome, the original shooter on skates developed by Roll7 for PC and PlayStation consoles, where it has recently confirmed that it will have a free trial on PS Plus to coincide with launch day on August 16.

It will cost ten euros less to startHowever, the opportunities will go beyond that, since those responsible for the game have confirmed that both the PlayStation Store and Steam the price will be reduced for two weeks from its premiere, specifically until the 29th of August. Of course, in the case of PlayStation, it will be necessary to be PS Plus subscribers.

The promotion, which will be effective both on the PS4 and PS5 digital store and on the Valve platform, will make its price look reduced by approximately ten eurosgoing from costing $30 to $19.79, although it remains to be confirmed if we are talking about similar numbers in the case of the European currency.

Rollerdrome was announced during the June State of Play held by PlayStation although, almost at the gates of its launch next August 16 On PC, PS4 and PS5, we have been able to test it in advance in 3DJuegos, so we recommend you go through the impressions of Rollerdrome to see for yourself what we thought.

