Rollerdrome is coming in a few days, an interesting skater-TPS that continues what has been produced with OlliOlli by the Roller7 team, even if the ambitions are much higher. The dystopian 2030 in which the Rollerdrome is on stage, also sees a soundtrack that tries to anticipate the future, especially thanks to the composer Electric Dragon (stage name of course).

Working on the soundtrack of a video game has always been Electric Dragon’s dream and with Roller7 he found himself at home, finding strong inspirations for this strange new “stylish-TPS”. If initially it was thought of producing only one track, the author proposed to go further, thus composing all the tracks.

The genre Synthwave is preponderant, inspired by the Commodore 64 Utilisynth that Elctric Dragon used as a child to produce new shades.

“I needed to strike a balance between dystopian narrative and thrilling gameplay – the tracks needed oomph, but they also needed a sense of fun. I think those moments of positivity really help make the dark parts of the game darker, which I really like.”

Rollerdrome will arrive exclusively on console on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as on PC. To find out more, you can read our detailed preview.

Source: PlayStationBlog