In a few days Rollerdrome it will be playable by everyone on PlayStation and PC consoles and this approach to the final release is accompanied by in-depth videos on some features of the title.

After exploring Electric Dragon’s creation of the soundtrack, we can now take a look at the visual component, style and design choices.

In the video “Characters and Comic Style of 2030”, character artist Rachel Cox and lead artist Antoine Dekerle shared some details on the creation of the characters and the world of Rollerdrome. Rachel Cox was responsible for all the characters in the game, but she mostly created the look of the main protagonist, Kara Hassan. Rachel illustrated the exploration process behind creating the newcomer to this truly brutal sport. Antoine Dekerle revealed how comics influenced and guided him in creating the game’s dystopian world.

Not long before the final release, marked for August 16. In the meantime, you can retrieve our preview.