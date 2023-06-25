In the Swedish capital Stockholm, an accident occurred with a roller coaster in the amusement park Gröna Lund. One person was killed, a spokesman for the amusement park reported. Nine people, including children, have been taken to hospital. Three of them are seriously injured.

The accident seems to have happened because the front car in the roller coaster derailed. As a result, several visitors fell from the attraction. On pictures provided the site aftonbladet publishes, you can see that the front cart is derailed and a wheel is missing, in another photo that wheel is lying on the ground under the roller coaster. The carts are still on the track. It is not yet clear what caused the front trolley to be evacuated.

An eyewitness contradicts aftonbladet that the cars were moving when it went wrong. "We drove up, then everything suddenly started to make noise, the wheels let go and people fell out of the trays," said Yasin (16). Other visitors remained stuck in the carts and had to be evacuated.

The fatal victim is a 35-year-old woman.

90 km/h

According to the amusement park, the roller coaster Jetline reaches speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour on a track that is 800 meters long and up to 30 meters high. More than a million visitors board every year.

Gröna Lund was evacuated immediately after the accident and will remain closed for at least a week, the park reports at a press conference on Sunday evening. “Today is a day of mourning, our thoughts go out to the relatives and those affected. We are now assisting the police in their investigation and are also starting our own investigation,” says Jan Eriksson, CEO of Gröna Lund.

