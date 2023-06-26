One person died and nine were injured this Sunday at Derail a roller coaster car at a Stockholm amusement parkSweden, police and sources from the establishment told AFP.

“Unfortunately, one person died“, explained Cecilia Björling, spokesperson for the Gröna Lund amusement park, which was evicted.

The director of the park, Jan Eriksson, declared in a press conference that nine people had been injured, among them, minors, and who were hospitalized. “It’s a sad day,” she said, noting that the park, which opened 140 years ago, will close for at least a week.

The accident occurred on the ‘Jetline’ attraction. A section of the front end partially detached, the train stopped in the middle of the track and the car in question was leaning over the edge. Fourteen people were on board. An investigation has been openedsaid the spokeswoman for the park.

The ‘Jetline’ roller coaster was inaugurated in 1998 and its carriages circulate at a speed of about 90 km/h. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / EFE

“We received the alert around 11:39 (local time), there was a derailment on a roller coaster“said Håkan Eriksson, from the Swedish capital’s emergency services. Police officers and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

The injured have injuries from the fall, said Helena Boström Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Stockholm police.

According to Jenny Lagerstedt, a correspondent for Swedish television SVT, who was on the scene, a carriage of the ‘Jetline’ attraction would have disengaged and fell from a very high heightdragging several people in the fall.

“Suddenly, I heard a thud and metallic noise, and then the rides started to shake,” he explained to the Swedish chain. “My husband, who was sitting outside, saw a carriage unhook [de la atracción] and fall”.

the roller coaster ‘Jetline’ was inaugurated in 1998 and its wagons circulate at a speed of about 90 km/h.

AFP