Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

A roller coaster derailed in the Swedish amusement park “Gröna Lund”. At least one person dies. © Claudio Bresciani/dpa

On Sunday (June 25) a tragic incident took place in a Swedish amusement park. A roller coaster full of people derails, one person dies.

Stockholm – A tragic incident occurred in a Swedish amusement park on Sunday (June 25): A roller coaster, which can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, derailed. At least one person died, according to the operator.

Sweden: Roller coaster derails in amusement park – at least one person dies

In addition, there were numerous injuries, said the amusement park “Gröna Lund” in the capital Stockholm on Sunday of the Swedish news agency TT with. The police initially only confirmed that there were “several” injuries. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

The park has since been cleared to facilitate rescue work. Even a helicopter was on duty. One SVT-Reporter who happened to be in the park at the time of the accident reported: “The car went off the rails and crashed. There were people in it.” According to the park, the “Jetline” roller coaster races over a course that is 800 meters long and up to 30 meters high.

Last summer there was a fatal accident in a Danish amusement park. (asc/dpa)

More information coming soon…