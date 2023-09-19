Roller coaster accident leaves eight injured during ‘Oktoberfest’ in Germany

Getting together with your family, partner or friends to go to an amusement park is one of the most popular pastimes in the world, in which roller coasters are a must-see attraction to spend a pleasant moment full of adrenaline.

However, in Germany this moment of joy left eight people injured due to a mechanical failure of the roller coaster. Traditional Beer Festival in Munich.

The Beer Festival, u Oktoberfest, It is one of the most emblematic celebrations in Germany. Thousands of tourists gather at this time of year to experience this tradition and enjoy the country’s culture.

During the celebration, tents are set up, in which the traditional one-liter vases of their beer are consumed, next to an amusement park and in the middle of a great gastronomic offer.

The incident occurred last Saturday, September 16, at night. Shortly after the Beer Festival was inaugurated.

Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI

Of the eight injured, six were treated at the scene by medical personnel and two were transferred to a hospital.

On this occasion, everything indicates that the accident was due to a technical problem which generated a train crash, for reasons that have not yet been established.

Vanessa Perez

With information from EFE*

