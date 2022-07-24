The title sports free-to-play Roller Championsdeveloped by Ubisoftcould soon end its development e be deleted, according to some rumors that have been spreading in the last few hours. The title was awarded to May 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Speaking on the Xbox Era podcast, the Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb stated that “Roller Champions will be canceled after the third season“, Reading a message from an unclear source. Announced in 2019 and launched in May 2022, Roller Champions is a free online sports game that, after launch, received several seasons of additional content and updates. It provides a formula of 3 players against 3all of which have a third person perspective.

The two teams of players face off in a game that involves scoring goals in seven minutes to earn 5 points. The player who takes possession of the ball must be careful not to be interrupted or hindered by the other players in the game, especially by the opponents. Teammates can continue the game by passing the ball from one to the other.

According to Ubisoft’s recent financial call, Roller Champions is pursuing its path better than it has Hyper Scape, a battle royale also developed by Ubisoft and already canceled. It was a 100-player free-to-play battle royale FPS set in a futuristic urban environment called Neo-Arcadia. The game was launched in open beta in July 2020 but, just a year after its launch, Ubisoft has stopped releasing important updates for the game, probably due to the lack of success recorded.

During an earnings call last Thursday, Ubisoft also confirmed that it has canceling Ghost Recon Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two games that had not yet been announced. Also Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed. Previously slated to be released alongside other projects during 2022, it will now arrive in the company’s next fiscal year, which begins in April 2023.