Despite the ominous reports that have recently emerged, Ubisoft reported that Roller Champions will not be canceledwith new seasons and content arriving already planned for the game also in the medium and long term, according to the publisher.

Jeff Grubb had put forward the hypothesis that Roller Champions could be canceled after Season 3, but that idea was denial officially from Ubisoft which, in a statement released today, denied the will to cancel the game and confirmed that further content and seasons are already in the works.

“Hello Champions! Let’s clarify the question immediately: Roller Champions will not be canceled and Ubisoft fully supports it”, wrote the company in a communication then also spread through Twitter from the official account of the game, as visible below.

“What the team is doing is making sure we are focused on what the players want us to improve, and that outweighs any other priorities.” For this reason, Ubisoft has decided to extend the duration of the current season, Disco Fever. This should allow for the release of an upcoming patch that includes cross-platform invitations for online matches, as well as giving developers more time to fix some technical issues found.

“As for the content, we can say that we have a lot of exciting things planned for next seasons“, thus suggesting that, in addition to the third, there are other seasons coming in the future.